Brothers held for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu

Upon learning about the incident a few days ago, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the duo.
One of the accused developed a relationship with thee victim and assaulted her multiple times in the last two years.
Express News Service
MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai all-women police on Monday night arrested two brothers under Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The accused were identified as K Mutharasan (28) and K Abimanyu (23), both drivers.

According to police, Abimanyu allegedly developed a relationship with the Class 8 student and sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past two years. His brother Mutharasan also misbehaved with the girl earlier this year, police said.

Upon learning about the incident a few days ago, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the duo. The accused were produced before the Special Court for Pocso Act Cases in Mayiladuthurai and lodged in Nagapattinam district jail.

