Madras HC stays ED’s property attachment proceedings against director Shankar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the Enforcement Directorate’s proceedings over the provisional attachment of three properties valued at Rs 10.11 crore belonging to film director S Shankar in connection with a copyright infringement complaint regarding the story of Rajinikanth-starrer Enthiran.

The interim stay order was issued by a division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar while hearing the petitions filed by the director praying for orders to quash the ED’s provisional attachment order passed on February 17, 2025, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The division bench noted that the central agency ought not to have done so since a single judge of the high court, in 2023, had stayed the proceedings in the scheduled offence case.

“The provisional attachment order is based on the allegations made in the civil suit relating to infringement of copyright, apart from the allegations in the criminal complaint,” the bench said in the interim order.