Anthropologists inspect tribal areas to ascertain ST identity in TN

MADURAI: After residents claimed themselves as members of Kattu Naicker and Malaidevan communities, a newly-formed committee of anthropologists inspected the areas over two days and said it was only a preliminary inspection. They said various anthropology techniques of observation, focus group intervention and others were adopted.

The committee, consisting of Pondicherry Central University retired professor and anthropologist A Chellaperumal, anthropologists D Venkatesan, A Bhagatsingh and Prof. S Girigori re-inspected the areas in Sathyamoorthi Nagar, Kadachanendal, Puttuthoppu and Mannadimangalam on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Chellaperumal said that they conducted a re-inspection in a scientific manner using anthropological techniques of observation, focus group interviews, and collecting documents from the targeted group. "Observation is very important in anthropology. We observed everything including their food habits, oral culture and ancestral stories. It is only a preliminary inspection, and a detailed inspection will be conducted very soon," he said.

"As tribes are associated with hunting, we look into the targeted group’s ancestral hunting habits, lifestyle rituals, worship patterns, food habits and other factors. Even as they have mingled with other people and their life patterns may have changed, a few cultural aspects remain. We have compiled our observations and will submit a single report," said anthropologist Bhagatsingh.

Earlier, for the past two years, Madurai RDO R T Shalini had refused to issue ST certificates to them citing that they belong to the 'Thottiya Naciker' community, following which the people had held various protests. Adi Dravidar Welfare Director S Annadurai had constituted the committee on March 4.