Dharmapuri residents urge NHAI to complete road project soon

S Elavarasan, a driver from Ammapettai, told TNIE, “It has been close to a year since the construction works began, and the pace of the construction has been very slow. Right now, over 70 per cent of the roads are just mud, and during the sudden rain on Tuesday, the roads turned murky, and moving on this road became impossible. The traffic situation is worsening and it must be regulated. On Tuesday, it took me nearly three hours to reach my house in Harur from Salem, while it should have taken only one and a half hours at the most. For drivers like us, it is extremely vexing.”

R Vediappan, a resident of Harur, said, “With the roads in such bad state, there are rumors that officials are also planning to set up a toll gate near Pudupatti. Why should we pay for mud roads?”

NHAI officials said, “It would take over a year to complete the roads; we have been working with maximum efficiency. Regarding the tollgate, no announcements have been made yet.”