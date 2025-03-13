EPS dares CM Stalin to have debate on who mortgaged TN’s rights

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami dared Chief Minister MK Stalin to have a public debate on the topic of who has ‘mortgaged’ the rights of Tamil Nadu to the union government. “Do you have the guts to debate with me face to face?” Palaniswami asked in his post on X handle.

Referring to the charge of Stalin at a public meeting in Thiruvallur where he accused the AIADMK (without naming it) of mortgaging the rights of TN to Delhi (BJP-led union government) for 10 years, Palaniswami asked, “Does the DMK has any locus standi to speak about AIADMK? Starting from forging an electoral alliance with Congress, which imposed Hindi for the first time, the DMK is enacting a drama now by welcoming the PM Shri Scheme behind the screen.”

Palaniswami also said it was the DMK-Congress alliance which introduced NEET to the country and mortgaged the medical education dream of the students. Also, Stalin attempted to ‘mortgage’ the livelihood of Madurai people by adopting “deceptive silence” on tungsten mining, he added.

On the other hand, the AIADMK protected TN by bringing in a 7.5% reservation of government school students in medical education, declaring the Cauvery Delta as protected agricultural zone etc, he added.