Madras HC directed TN Government to disburse compensation to Veerappan task force victims

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Wednesday directed the state government to disburse the compensation to the victims of the atrocities of STF during the operation for hunting sandalwood smuggler Veerappan within three weeks.

The direction was issued by a division bench of justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar on the petition filed by the state government against an order of NHRC regarding payment of the compensation to the victims.

Meanwhile, the state filed a report of the Salem collector on the status of the victims.

The NHRC issued orders in 2007 for disbursal of Rs 5 crore interim compensation to 38 victims of the atrocities of the STF as several of them had suffered physical disability. The state government agreed to pay the amount. Accordingly, Rs 1.20 crore was paid during 2006-07.

Vidiyal People’s Welfare Trust, an organisation for the welfare of the victims, had moved the NHRC with the request for issuing orders to pay the remaining amount of Rs 3.80 crore. However, the state had filed the petition against the order citing several grounds including difficulties in locating the victims, their present status and the expenditure incurred for providing basic amenities to the hamlets, to which, the victims belonged to.