TN Government denies land acquisition delays, points to railway funding issues

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday refuted claims of delay in acquiring land for railway projects across the state.

Responding to allegations raised at various forums, the government, in an official statement, clarified since 2021, land acquisition has been prioritised and expedited for several long-pending projects.

The government highlighted that 100% of the land required for the Tindivanam-Nagar new broad-gauge project and the Thoothukudi-Madurai (via Arupukottai) new line Phase I has been acquired. Additionally, 98% of the land for the Chinnasalem-Kallakurichi new line has also been completed.

Regarding the Tiruvannamalai-Tindivanam new line, the state government had approved the acquisition of 229.23 hectares of land in 2011.