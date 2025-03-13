TN Minister Sakkarapani denies corruption allegations in paddy transportation tenders

CHENNAI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Wednesday refuted allegations of corruption and cartelisation in the awarding of tenders for paddy and rice transportation in the state.

The minister also said the allegations raised by NGO Arappor Iyakkam, claiming corruption amounting to Rs 992 crore, were not only false but also unrealistic.

He clarified that the total amount paid for paddy transportation between June last year and February 28 this year was only Rs 428.4 crore.

In a statement, Sakkarapani denied the allegation of tampering with tender clauses to favour select companies. He explained tenders were invited in 39 zones of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), covering 38 districts in the state. “A total of 131 lorry companies participated in the tender process. Companies that quoted the lowest charges were selected after multiple rounds of discussions,” he said.

Commenting on the fixing of the scheduled rate, the minister said the per-kilometre transportation rate was Rs 273 in Thanjavur, the lowest, and Rs 479 in Madurai, the highest. “The average price of the scheduled rate was calculated at Rs 360.

To reduce the price, 20% of the average price was deducted, and the scheduled rate for paddy transportation was fixed at Rs 288 per kilometre. The NGO, without understanding the methodology, has spread false information,” he added.

Sakkarapani further said a case related to the paddy transportation tender awarded in June last year was filed in the Madras High Court, but the petition was dismissed.

He also pointed out that when the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, the previous AIADMK government had awarded tenders for transporting grains for a period of five years at a higher rate. Due to violations, the Union government had not released the funds. Consequently, the DMK government cancelled the tenders, saving Rs 2,000 crore and fought court cases successfully.