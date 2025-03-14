New eel species found off Thoothukudi coast is named ‘tamilicum’

THOOTHUKUDI: Scientists of ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) discovered a new eel species called Ariosoma tamilicum off the Thoothukudi coast.

The Thoothukudi fishermen during the collection of the species at the fishing harbour appealed that the species be named after Tamil language if it was discovered as a new species, Director (acting) of ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources TT Ajith Kumar said. A study stated that the species has been named ‘tamilicum’ in reference to Tamil language.

The study by authors P Kodeeswaran, Smrutirekha Acharya, Anil Mahopatra and TT Ajith Kumar was published in a reputed journal called Zootaxa and its identity was validated by experts in the field of eel taxonomy across the world. Kodeeswaran said, “The species was caught off Thoothukudi in Bay of Bengal, and was collected for study purposes from the trash in the Thoothukudi fish landing centre in September 12, 2022.”

The NBFGR researchers along with the scientist from Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) conducted a morphological analysis, skeleton radiography, and advanced molecular studies which revealed the Congrid eel specimens from Thoothukudi is distinct from other species of the genus Ariosoma.

It differed from its known congeners by having dorsal surface of head with single whitish band across anterior eye margin, besides, its ventral portion of lower jaw with tiny dark pigmentation patches, forms a dark line along the isthmus and long vomerine teeth patch, reaches half-length of maxillary and possessing 120-129 total vertebrae, the researchers added.

“The eel species is migratory and lays eggs in one place and grows in other areas. There is a need for an intense study about its habitat, biology, life span, and other details,” Ajith said.