TN Budget 2025: Excavations set to be carried out at eight places, says Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: In continuation of the state government’s efforts to showcase the excellence of Tamil culture to the world, archaeological excavations will be carried out at eight places in Tamil Nadu, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced while presenting the state budget on Friday. He said Rs 7 crore would be spent on archaeological excavations and scientific research during 2025-26.

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology is also planning to conduct deep-sea excavations along the coast. The eight places where excavations will take place are: Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, Pattanamarudur in Thoothukudi district, Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi district, Nagapattinam, Manikkollai in Cuddalore district, Adichanur in Kallakurichi district, Vellalur in Coimbatore district, and Thelunganur in Salem district.

Thennarasu said the journey in search of the cultural identities of ancient Tamils has already been expanded to the neighbouring states of Odisha (in Palur), Andhra Pradesh (in Vengi) and Karnataka (in Maski). The minister further said the archaeological artefacts unearthed during excavations would undergo advanced technological analyses, including ancient DNA analysis, metallurgical analysis, micro-botany, pollen analysis, Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) dating, and ceramic technology, in collaboration with world-renowned research institutions.

According to Thennarasu, focus on the Kodumanal excavations, a ‘Noyyal Museum’ will be established in the Erode district at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore, and to highlight the maritime trade excellence of the Pandyas during the Sangam period, a ‘Naavaai Museum’ will be established in Ramanathapuram district at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore. Besides, an ‘Indus Valley Cultural Gallery’ will be established at the Egmore Museum.