TN Budget 2025: Rs 100 crore science centre with world-class facilities soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote scientific thinking among students, the state will set up a state-of-the-art Chennai Science Centre in collaboration with the Singapore Science Centre. The project will be implemented in partnership with the CMDA at a cost Rs 100 crore.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the budget, highlighted that the centre will feature true-to-life miniature models in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The facility will be developed with world-class facilities, including a children’s science park, modern astronomical telescope installations and digital experience theatres for showcasing deep-sea creatures and planetary movements, science conference halls and greenscapes.

When asked where the centre will come up, Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran, who later addressed the media, said the details are yet to be finalised and the place where BM Birla Planetarium is located in Kotturpuram may also be considered.

Thennarasu announced Rs 100 crore for the establishment of two basic sciences and mathematics research centres in Chennai and Coimbatore in collaboration with IISc and TIFR.

These centres will focus on advanced scientific research through doctoral and post-doctoral programmes under the guidance of eminent scientists. However, no announcement was made regarding its location or other details.

CITY TO GET SEVEN SPONGE PARKS