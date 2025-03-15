TN Budget 2025: Rs 300 crore to improve infrastructure at major tourist hubs

CHENNAI: To attract more investments and promote economic growth across all sections of society and hospitality industries, the state government will introduce the Tamil Nadu Tourism Promotion and Facilitation Act, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, presenting the budget on Friday.
An eco park, covering an extent of 52 acres, will be established at the Race Course area in Nilgiris district, at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. A spice garden, urban forestry, bird watching areas and nature trails will also be developed in tune with the natural environment of the Blue Hills, to attract more tourists.
Realising the need for infrastructural development in tourist spots across the state, the government has allocated Rs 300 crore for setting up modern facilities in major tourist hubs such as Mamallapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchendur, Palani and Nagore-Velankanni.
To ensure effective coordination and implementation of these projects across various government departments, dedicated development authorities will be established for these cities. In the first phase, separate development authorities will be formed for Mamallapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Rameswaram.
Additionally, to promote lesser-known tourist destinations across the state, a sum of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the development of tourism infrastructure in these areas.
Further, in order to encourage private investment in the tourism sector, key areas including the Mamallapuram-Marakanam Coastal trail, the Tiruchy-Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Chola trail, the Madurai-Sivaganga Heritage trail, and the Coimbatore-Pollachi Nature trail have been identified. Appropriate steps will be taken to attract both public and private sector investments in these areas, the minister said.
