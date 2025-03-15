TN Budget 2025: Rs 300 crore to improve infrastructure at major tourist hubs

CHENNAI: To attract more investments and promote economic growth across all sections of society and hospitality industries, the state government will introduce the Tamil Nadu Tourism Promotion and Facilitation Act, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, presenting the budget on Friday.

An eco park, covering an extent of 52 acres, will be established at the Race Course area in Nilgiris district, at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. A spice garden, urban forestry, bird watching areas and nature trails will also be developed in tune with the natural environment of the Blue Hills, to attract more tourists.

Realising the need for infrastructural development in tourist spots across the state, the government has allocated Rs 300 crore for setting up modern facilities in major tourist hubs such as Mamallapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchendur, Palani and Nagore-Velankanni.