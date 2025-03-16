Scheme to help farmers shift from water-intensive crops in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Alternative Crop Cultivation Scheme was announced to reduce the impact of climate change on crops, improve soil fertility and encourage the cultivation of millets, pulses and oilseeds — crops that require less water than paddy.

The scheme will be implemented across one lakh acres, at an outlay of Rs 12.50 crore, and will benefit one lakh farmers. The minister also announced a Village Outreach Campaign wherein block-level officials of all departments, along with scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, will meet farmers to provide technical advise and explain the schemes.

“The campaign will be conducted twice a month in selected revenue villages, ensuring that farmers across all 17,116 revenue villages gain awareness of agricultural technologies and government schemes within a year,” the minister added.

Panneerselvam said that to encourage and reduce the financial burden on the small and marginal farmers from SC/ST communities, in high-value schemes such as Integrated Farming Systems, solar dryers, solar pump sets, farm machinery, and other equipment, the existing subsidy of 40-50% will be increased to 60-70% and Rs 21 crore will be allocated for the purpose.

The minister also announced that the Maize Production Enhancement Scheme will be implemented across 1.87 lakh acres, benefitting 79,000 farmers, with a financial outlay of Rs 40.27 crore under the union and state funds.

The Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaapom Scheme will continue, with 15 key components such as green manure, seed distribution, Soil Health Card distribution and Integrated Farming System, among others, with an allocation of Rs 142 crore.