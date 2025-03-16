Self-reliance must for states to safeguard rights, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that federalism, a basic structure of the Constitution, is being affected in recent times and stressed the need for ensuring the self-reliance of states in areas like finance and education.

His remarks, made in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between the DMK government and the BJP-led union government on various issues related to state’s rights, however, underlined the role of judiciary in protecting the Constitution.

“The judiciary continues to play an important role in strengthening the characteristics of the Constitution and safeguarding the rights of the states,” he said, while addressing a function organised by the Madras Bar Association to mark its 160th anniversary and the 75th year of the Constitution.

Stalin said he wanted to stress that the independent judiciary that acts as a bulwark against any attack on the Constitution, excellent judges, and the advocates are reasons for the spirit and strength of the Constitution remaining strong. “Learned judges, and lawyers are protectors of the Constitution,” he said.

Noting the presence of three judges of the Supreme Court - Justice M M Sundresh, Justice K V Viswanathan, Justice R Mahadevan - at the function, Stalin said he wanted to reiterate the important demand of establishing a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai. “It will be hugely beneficial for the people and lawyers of southern states,” he said.