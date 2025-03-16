Self-reliance must for states to safeguard rights, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that federalism, a basic structure of the Constitution, is being affected in recent times and stressed the need for ensuring the self-reliance of states in areas like finance and education.
His remarks, made in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between the DMK government and the BJP-led union government on various issues related to state’s rights, however, underlined the role of judiciary in protecting the Constitution.
“The judiciary continues to play an important role in strengthening the characteristics of the Constitution and safeguarding the rights of the states,” he said, while addressing a function organised by the Madras Bar Association to mark its 160th anniversary and the 75th year of the Constitution.
Stalin said he wanted to stress that the independent judiciary that acts as a bulwark against any attack on the Constitution, excellent judges, and the advocates are reasons for the spirit and strength of the Constitution remaining strong. “Learned judges, and lawyers are protectors of the Constitution,” he said.
Noting the presence of three judges of the Supreme Court - Justice M M Sundresh, Justice K V Viswanathan, Justice R Mahadevan - at the function, Stalin said he wanted to reiterate the important demand of establishing a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai. “It will be hugely beneficial for the people and lawyers of southern states,” he said.
Justice Sundresh, while commencing his speech, said he was facing a delicate situation on whether to speak in English or Tamil by pointing out that Justice Mahadevan, known for his elocution (in Tamil) in Saiva Siddhanta, spoke in English, and Justice Viswanathan, who was expected to speak in English, ended up delivering a fantastic speech in Tamil. Therefore, he said he was going to speak in a mix of Tamil and English.
Referring to this remark, Stalin, in a lighthearted remark, said there was no need for Justice Sundresh to be in a dilemma. “This is the two-language formula. This is Tamil Nadu. This is not a delicate position. This is a good place to be,” he said.
Stalin also highlighted the measures being taken by the present government for the law department, welfare of the lawyers and legal education. Senior advocates of the Supreme Court and former Attorney Generals of India K Parasaran and KK Venugopal were honoured with lifetime achievement awards.
Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice KR Shriram said the extraordinary contributions of the two veteran advocates have set benchmarks for excellence, integrity and professionalism, inspiring generations of lawyers. He said the Madras Bar Association, in its 160 years of existence, has significantly influenced the legal system, ensuring justice remained accessible and fair for all.