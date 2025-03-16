Tamil Nadu earmarks Rs 10 crore for cashew board

CHENNAI: Cashew farmers have a reason to rejoice as the state government on Saturday announced the establishment of a Tamil Nadu Cashew Board at an outlay of Rs 10 crore.

The board will work to increase the cultivation area and production of cashew, encourage cashew-based industries and protect the welfare of workers engaged in these industries.

“Cashew is predominantly cultivated in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukkottai and Theni districts. It is cultivated in an extent of 2.09 lakh acres with an annual production of 43,460 metric tonnes,” Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said in the Assembly, adding while the state ranks fourth at national level in cashew production, it ranks second in its exports.

The cashew board will largely benefit farmers who are involved in cashew cultivation and rural people engaged in subsidiary activities, the minister said.

Announcing schemes under Palmyrah Development Mission, the minister said it (palmyrah) is the official state tree and it holds deep cultural and economic significance for Tamil people.

“In 2025-26, an outlay of Rs 1.65 crore has been earmarked towards distribution of 10 lakh palmyrah seeds, processing units for palmyrah value-addition products and training,” he said.

Informing that 2,876 people were benefited under Jackfruit Development Mission in the past two years, the minister said for 2025-26, Rs 5 crore will be allotted towards expansion of jackfruit cultivation with new varieties and promotion of intercropping in jackfruit plantations.

“Avocado cultivation area will be expanded in Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris and Salem districts in 500 acres with an outlay of Rs 69 lakh,” the minister added.