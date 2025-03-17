Government schools across TN to conduct PTA meeting on March 26 to discuss students’ safety

CHENNAI: The school education department has directed government schools across Tamil Nadu to hold a parents-teachers association (PTA) meeting on student safety on March 26.

Schools have been instructed to discuss the functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which is mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act, and the student safeguarding advisory committee.

The latter which was established to ensure the safety of students in schools through a G.O. in 2021, comprises principal, two teachers, parents, a management representative, non-teaching staff, and optionally, an external member. The principal serves as a permanent member, while half the committee members must be replaced annually.

Additionally, schools have been asked to devise plans to raise awareness among students and parents about safe and unsafe touch, installing complaint boxes at schools and taking measures to foster a safe environment for children.

“The meeting will focus on raising awareness about helpline numbers such as 14417, operated by the school education department, and 1098, run by Childline India Foundation. We have also instructed schools to restructure the student safeguarding advisory committee in accordance with the government order and ensure that both parents and students are informed about its role,” said an official from the school education department.

He added that schools have been advised to discuss broader agendas and develop their own strategies to address the issues effectively, rather than following a centralised approach.