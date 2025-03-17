Test centres 1K km away, railway job aspirants from Tamil Nadu at wits’ end

CHENNAI: Hundreds of job aspirants from Tamil Nadu, appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination on March 19, have been assigned test centres 600 to 1,000 km away, in cities like Tirupati, Guntur, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Warangal and Secunderabad in Telangana.

Widespread confusion ensued among the candidates due to the Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB’s) decision to prioritise assigning venues within the same city for candidates appearing for both the ALP exam and RPF constable exam, the latter is scheduled a day before on March 18. A few candidates also flagged that the issue is not limited to Tamil Nadu, as aspirants from Patna have been assigned centres in Dehradun, and those from Kannur in Kerala have been assigned venues in Karnataka and Telangana.

A total of 6,315 candidates qualified for CBT 2 under RRB Chennai, which is recruiting for 493 ALP positions. The RRB in Thiruvananthapuram, which is filling 233 posts, has also assigned centres in other states for the candidates. In total, Indian Railways aims to fill 18,799 ALP positions through this recruitment drive.

Although OBC, SC and ST candidates were provided free sleeper-class travel passes from their nearest railway station, the candidates said they would have to bear additional travel expenses of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 which is a huge financial burden given their distressing condition. Some applicants said that women candidates, who are often accompanied by a friend or family member, are particularly more affected by the additional expenses.