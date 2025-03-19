After controversial clip, DMK replaces Dharmapuri East in-charge with MP

DHARMAPURI: DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Tuesday announced that Dharmapuri MP A Mani will replace P Dharmaselvan, as in-charge of the party’s Dharmapuri (East) unit.

Dharmaselvan, who was appointed to the post in late February, landed in controversy after several audio and video clips, purported to be his speeches in the past, were circulated on social media allegedly by his own cadre.

In a video clip earlier this month while addressing party cadres, he was heard as saying, “Everyone must listen to what I say; the collector should listen to what I say; SP should listen to what I say. If they do not listen to me they cannot remain here.” Former Pennagaram MLA PNP Inbasekaran levelled several charges against Dharmaselvan on social media.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Mani as the new in-charge of Dharmapuri (East) unit, has come as a surprise. A senior party functionary told TNIE, “It is a shocker for sure, we were getting used to Dharmaselvan and suddenly there is a change in leadership. They (Arivalayam) know what they are doing and it would be for the best.”