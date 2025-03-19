Forest department to conduct drone survey to monitor deer migration in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: In a bid to address the prolonged animal intrusion issues, the forest department is planning to initiate drone surveys to monitor deer migration in several places in Ramanathapuram. Stating that herds of deer have been damaging their crops, farmers urged the forest department to take immediate action to address the menace.

Complaints about deer herds damaging crops are frequently raised in Paramakudi, R S Mangalam and Thiruvadanai blocks in the district. Though the forest department has taken a series of measures including the distribution of compensation for the affected farmers, many have urged the authorities to take steps to address animal intrusion issues ahead of the cultivation season this year.

Speaking to TNIE, S Hemalatha, district forest official (DFO) from Ramanathapuram said, "In order to identify the exact deer population and its actual habitat, the forest department is planning to conduct drone surveys in three to four locations of the district. As there are no vast reserve forest areas in the district, deer herds migrate from one place to another in search of food and water. The survey will clarify the location of the animals and its migratory paths."

The DFO added that based on the survey, the forest department will take measures to prevent animal intrusion. She further said camera traps have been set at select locations to monitor animal intrusion and affected farmers have been provided with proper compensation. It may be noted that around 80 cases of animal intrusion in farming fields were reported in Ramanathapuram in the last one year, and the forest department has provided a total of Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation so far.

Meanwhile, MSK Bakkiyanathan, president of TN Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, sought action to remove Seemai Karuvelam trees from the area as they house species like deers and wild boars. "The forest department should conduct proper census to find out more about the wildlife species, and ensure proper feed and water for them to prevent the species from intruding into farming fields," he added.