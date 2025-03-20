France invites Tamil Nadu to join global coalition on Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience

CHENNAI: France has invited Tamil Nadu to join the Global Coalition on Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience, recognising the state's efforts in tackling sea level rise. Dr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, extended the invitation to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, urging him to attend a special summit as part of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France.

The coalition, set to launch on 7 June, aims to accelerate international collaboration by bringing together coastal cities, regions, and island states worldwide. It will also mark the beginning of week-long plenary and dialogue sessions at UNOC3, which will see participation from 193 United Nations member states.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Mathou said, “Tamil Nadu is one of the states already taking significant measures to address sea level rise. Efforts are underway to unite coastal cities, regions, and island states globally to form this coalition. States like Tamil Nadu are crucial to the initiative.”

Dr Mathou made these remarks during his visit to Plastic Odyssey, a 40-metre-long “floating laboratory” sailing through several low- to middle-income countries to explore sustainable solutions for plastic pollution. He was accompanied by Herve D M Delphilin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, along with other senior delegates.