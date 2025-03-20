Livestock deaths due to dog-bites to be compensated via CM Stalin’s relief fund

CHENNAI: Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that based on a review of the reports from collectors on livestock deaths due to dog bites, the government has decided to compensate such losses through the CM’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) as per rules defined under the Disaster Management Fund.

He made the announcement while replying to the issue of increased cases of deaths due to dog bites, especially in western districts, during the zero hour discussion.

While the minister initially announced that Rs 4,000 would be given as compensation for goat/ sheep and Rs 100 per chicken, a few members said this was insufficient.

Later, the minister announced that the compensation for goats, sheep and chicken has been increased as per instructions of CM MK Stalin.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said the idea of capturing all the stray dogs and confine them in one place is being considered. Citing a case in this regard in the Supreme Court, the minister said a permanent solution can be arrived at if the apex court delivered its verdict.

In all, the compensation would be given to the owners of 1,149 livestock died so far due to dog bites, the minister added.