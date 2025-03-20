Sapdalipuram residents protest against hospital drainage contaminating local lake

VELLORE: Around 150 residents of Sapdalipuram staged a protest near Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, alleging that the hospital’s drainage is being discharged directly into a local lake. This lake serves as a drinking water source for around 10,000 people across nine villages in Pennathur town panchayat, according to the residents.

Speaking to TNIE, N Tiyarujohn, a resident, said that at least 20 villagers have suffered from severe skin allergies. "Consuming the water leads to throat infections and viral fevers, and we believe it contributes to fatalities in our villages," he stated.

He claimed that the hospital has been releasing drainage water into the lake since its inception in 2005, but the impact has intensified over the past four years. M Sasikumar, another resident, added that numerous villagers abandoned farming due to the contamination and alleged that customers refused to purchase agricultural produce such as tomatoes and ladies' fingers when they learned it was cultivated in their village.

Tiyarujohn said hospital authorities pledged to resolve the issue within a month.