Villupuram MP urges Defence Minister to hasten transfer of Ulundurpet airstrip for drone park

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar submitted a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, urging the expedited transfer of the airstrip in Ulundurpet, located within the Villupuram parliamentary constituency, for the establishment of a drone manufacturing park.

In the letter, Ravikumar stated that the airstrip, currently under the jurisdiction of Thanjavur Airport, is proposed for conversion into an advanced flight testing laboratory, a flying training school, and a drone manufacturing park.

The facility's strategic location, equidistant from major airports such as Chennai, Thanjavur, and Trichy, facilitates efficient air traffic control for flight testing, pilot training, and drone operations. "The project is considered a crucial step in enhancing India’s national security infrastructure and technological capabilities.

The establishment of this park is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, boost ancillary industries, and attract investments, thereby contributing to Tamil Nadu’s economic development," he said.

While the land acquisition process is nearing completion, technical issues have impeded the transfer to TIDCO. The proposed solution involves accelerating the land handover to ensure the timely establishment of critical infrastructure.

Ravikumar said, "I have requested the Minister's intervention to expedite the approval process, which is essential for strengthening India’s defence preparedness and promoting local economic growth."