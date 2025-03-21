Leopard kills pet dog, leaves decapitated head in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Forest officials in Madukkarai have set up a cage to capture a leopard suspected of killing a pet dog and devouring its entire body, leaving only the head behind at a grove in Pathimalaivadapuram near Kumittipathi in the early hours of Friday.

The pet dog belonged to V. Sakthivel, who owns a 2.5-acre coconut grove known locally as Sattakkal Pudur Karar Thottam in Kumittipathi, about five kilometres from nearby forest Modamathi.

The attack reportedly occurred around 4 am while the dog was tied in a shed. Sakthivel, who had heard the dog barking at that time, fell asleep soon after. He only realised what had happened at 6 am when he discovered bloodstains and the dog’s severed head some distance away from his house within the grove. Suspecting a leopard attack, he immediately alerted the Madukkarai forest range officials.