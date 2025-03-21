Sri Lankan Navy detains 10 fishermen, releases after enquiry

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy detained 10 fishermen and seized two mechanised boats hailing from Mandapam on Wednesday, for fishing by alleged violation of the maritime border. The fishermen and boats were released on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, fishermen ventured into sea on 250 mechanised boats for fishing with permission. A total of ten fishermen went in a mechanised boat owned by one Sindhus. Meanwhile, the boat stopped at Neduntheevu due to technical issues. Upon receiving information, another mechanised boat came to repair the boat.

The Lankan navy detained the ten fishermen and seized the two mechanised boats on charges of trespassing the international maritime border. They conducted an inquiry on Thursday morning and later, released them along with their mechanised boats.