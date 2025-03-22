Dharmapuri residents demand rejuvenation of Ramakkal lake

DHARMAPURI: Residents urged the district administration to take steps to renovate the Ramakkal lake located near Hale Dharmapuri.

The lake is a key waterbody close to the municipality spanning an area of 259 acres holding over 33 mcft of water crucial for irrigation and fishing.

In 2013, the district administration had allocated over Rs 1.60 crore to boost tourism, under which the lake was fenced and pavements and a park were set up. However, years of neglect has left the park in a deteriorated rate.

Speaking to TNIE, S Logeshkumar, a resident, said, “The Ramakkal park was once very beautiful. Now it has become a lair for antisocial elements. The park is in utter neglect. The pavements have worn out and the fences are now broken.

The administration must focus on the lake’s developments.”

R Murugan, another resident, said, “There were plans to develop this lake at a point into a tourism hub by setting up a boat house, but now it doesn’t seem possible, considering the lack of space and state of neglect. The park is littered with plastic cups and broken bottles. It is unlikely for the situation to improve.”

When TNIE reached out to municipality officials, they were not available.