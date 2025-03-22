‘Kalaignar Kaivinai’ to replace centre’s caste-stained ‘Vishwakarma Scheme’: Min Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday announced that Chief Minister M K Stalin would launch the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT) devised by the state government as an alternative to the BJP-led union government’s Vishwakarma Scheme, as the latter “reinforces the casteist divisions further”.

Responding to questions on the state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal, Thennarasu said 7,297 people have registered for KKT so far and the scheme would soon be launched at an outlay of Rs 138 crore.

Thennarasu said the Maharashtra government has removed 15 lakh beneficiaries from the list of monthly honorarium schemes and claimed that they have brought down the revenue deficit to Rs 46,000 crore. “On the contrary, in Tamil Nadu, despite implementing several welfare schemes, we have reduced the revenue deficit from Rs 68,000 crore to Rs 41,000 crore. This shows how the state has given importance to fiscal management,” he added.

On the achievements of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, he said Rs 7,185-crore-worth temple lands and assets, which were under encroachment, have been retrieved during the last four years and consecration has been performed for 2,662 temples. He said the announcements on medical tourism, upgrading polytechnic institutes, and establishment of museums for Jain and Buddhist cultures in Kancheepuram or Nagapattinam would be made by the respective ministers during the demands for grants session in the coming days.