CBI arrests Puducherry PWD officials in bribery case; Rs 76 lakh seized

KARAIKAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday seized Rs 75.5 lakh in unaccounted cash and arrested two senior engineers of the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) and a construction contractor for alleged corruption in awarding government contracts.

The sleuths had detained several PWD officials, including the suspects, while the latter were meeting with contractors at a private hotel in Karaikal on Saturday, and interrogated them for over 20 hours till Sunday afternoon.

The arrested persons have been identified as chief engineer M Dhinadayalan (58), executive engineer (buildings and roads) R Chidambara-nathan (58) and Ilamurugu, a contractor from Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district.

According to sources, Dhinadayalan was on the CBI’s radar over allegations of graft in the awarding of PWD contracts in exchange for financial gains. On Saturday, he visited Karaikal ostensibly to inspect the progress of ongoing civic body works. Later, he went to a private hotel near Karaikal Beach Road, where, along with several PWD officials, he is learnt to have met a few contractors.

Around 2 pm on Saturday, a team of CBI officials entered the hotel and detained the officials. While their interrogation was underway, more CBI teams searched the offices and houses of the chief engineer in Puducherry and of the other officials in Karaikal.

Following the investigation, the CBI arrested the trio on Sunday afternoon.