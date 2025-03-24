Improved screening, treatment take TB-free panchayats in Tiruchy to 51

TIRUCHY: In a welcome development coming on World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed annually on March 24, the number of panchayats in Tiruchy declared TB-free rose to 51 in 2024 as against 17 in 2023. Health officials attribute the accomplishment to enhanced screening and treatment protocols.

Data accessed by TNIE shows that there are currently 3, 893 confirmed cases of TB in the district, of which 1,032 new diagnoses were made during the Union government’s 100-day Ni-Kshay Shivir campaign that was undertaken in the district from December 7, 2024.

Of the confirmed cases, 152 were multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) cases reported in 2024. Of this, 72 are undergoing treatment. The Ni-Kshay Shivir screening drive in the district from December 7, which screened 3,10,753 vulnerable individuals, however, identified only MDR-TB cases in the whole of the district.

The lone case was reported from the Thottiyam block. Further, the number of TB deaths recorded in the district dropped to 159 in 2024, translating to a mortality rate of 4.5%. In 2023, the district recorded 270 TB deaths, with a mortality rate of 7.7%.

Health officials attribute the feat to early detection of cases, particularly through the use of Truenat TB test facilities in all 11 government hospitals in the district and the Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT). The government’s TN-KET initiative, which ensures immediate hospitalisation for critically ill TB patients, and mobile TB screenings in vulnerable areas are also credited for the improvement of situation.

Further, to encourage treatment adherence, the Tamil Nadu government provides Rs 1,000 per month in nutritional support, benefiting “91%” of TB patients in Tiruchy. "All these have shown positive results in improving recovery rates," said Dr Savithri, deputy director of medical services (TB).

At the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), authorities said around 2,000 TB cases are being currently treated as against double the number earlier.

Dr VP Arivudainambi, HOD, Respiratory Medicine department, KAPVG-MGMGH, said, “We conducted 15,000 CBNAAT tests annually to identify TB strains and drug resistance. Even patients admitted to private facilities can avail of the services.”