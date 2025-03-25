Anamalai Tiger Reserve tribals demand camps for biometrics registration

TIRUPPUR: Tribal people living in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have urged the district administration to conduct special camps in the settlements so that PDS cardholders can register their biometric details, instead of visiting cooperative societies.

N Manikandan, treasurer of Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association, said, “There are 15 tribal settlements in Udumalai forest range, which is under the ATR, in Tiruppur district. Officials have instructed all PDS cardholders to visit their respective cooperative societies for biometric registration and verification.

The villagers travel for long distances to buy rations. It is impossible for the elderly to go down from the hills to the cooperative societies. Special camps should be organized in Thalinji, Kodandur, Mavadappu, Kuzhipatti, Kurumalai, and Eesalthittu settlements where there is network coverage”

S Ravichandran, DSO of Tiruppur, said, “Special camps will be held on Saturdays in possible areas. We have already held special camps in some villages.”

According to sources, there are 1,224 PDS shops in Tiruppur district catering to 8,18,744 cardholders.