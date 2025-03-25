Girl dies as rock fragment from boulder blasted illegally hits head in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: A 10-year-old girl grazing goats with her mother was killed on the spot after a piece of rock from a boulder, illegally blasted with gelatin sticks 200 metres away, hit her head on Sunday evening near Vikravandi.

After the incident sparked tension in the locality, police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old villager on the charge of illegally using gelatin sticks to clear a boulder in a canal for dredging.

The police are also questioning the president of Thirukunam panchayat, Prakash, on whose suggestion the villager allegedly used gelatin sticks to clear the boulder.

According to police, E Gayathri of Thirukunam Madura T Kosapalayam village, a Class 5 student of a government school, had joined her mother E Muthulakshmi in grazing goats on land owned by P Krishnamurthy on Sunday as it was a holiday.

After the child collapsed at the spot, locals, who heard the woman’s cry, informed the Kanjanur police. Vikravandi sub-division DSP G Nandakumar and a police team from Kanjanur rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The body was sent to Villupuram Medical College and Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for autopsy.