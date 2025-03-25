Six held at Coimbatore railway station with ganja

COIMBATORE: Six people including five women were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) during a drug trafficking bust at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Monday, 62 kg of ganja worth Rs 31 lakh was seized.

The suspects were identified as Japat Digal (25), Kandi Digal (46), Sulata Nayak (37), Rupina Nayak (44), Jyotsarani Digal (44), and Gelei Nayak (32), all natives of Kandhamal district, Odisha.

Sources said that a special team under the direction of Saurav Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Salem, conducting a special drive, noticed six people carrying three large white polythene bags in a suspicious manner near Platform 1-A at around 8:30 AM.

Upon interrogation, as they failed to provide satisfactory answers, the bags were inspected and ganja was found. The contraband was seized under Section 42 of the NDPS Act.

Later Inspector Kumaresh from NIB registered a case against the six individuals. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply network.

K V Rathish Babu, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF Coimbatore, Crime Prevention and Detection Squad, consisting of ASI K Devarajan, HC Sumesh, HC Manuprasad, and WHC S Surabhi were present.