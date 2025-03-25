TN's Thoppaiyar farmers aggrieved by broken canals

DHARMAPURI: Stating that they are yet to receive water, farmers in Thoppaiyar blamed PWD (WRO) officials of failing to fix damaged canals for the situation.

On March 3, Collector R Sadheesh released water from the Thoppair dam for irrigation. The water was released for 20 days to irrigate over 8,610 acres of fields in the old and new ayacut. However, water has not reached the entire 27 km of the ayacut because of broken canals. Condemning these farmers, they filed a petition with the collector.

S Sampath, Thoppaiyar Dam Irrigation Farmers Association president, said, “The PWD (WRO) staff told us we would get water and used over 30 farmers as labourers, we spent five days fixing the broken canals. After the works had been completed, officials denied us water".

"The dam has a 27 km long riparian area, but the negligence of the PWD (WRO) has resulted in us not getting water. Even more alarming is officials treating us harshly using us to do their work and then denying water.”

K Periyasamy, another farmer said,

“The canals BC 3, 4 and 5 are completely destroyed, the PWD (WRO) had completely neglected the dams. They had just told us, they have no funding to renovate the dams. We will face drought this year because of the PWD(WRO) officials’ negligence.”

PWD (WRO) officials said, “The farmers in the upper riparian area had broken the canals to prevent water flow and to get more water, we were only able to provide water till a certain canal. We had tried to clear the canal and provide water, but the damage was extensive and the water release period was over by then.”