Petition urges protection of historical monuments in Villupuram's Devanur

VILLUPURAM: The coordinator of the Villupuram District History and Culture Association has submitted a petition via email to the district collector and the commissioner of the archaeology department. In his petition, K Senguttuvan urges the protection of historical monuments in Devanur, a village near Adichanur in Kandachipuram taluk.

The Tamil Nadu government recently announced an archaeological excavation in Adichanur. However, Senguttuvan emphasizes that Devanur, located nearby, also contains significant traces of prehistoric human settlements that require immediate attention and preservation.

In his petition, Senguttuvan highlights the presence of a menhir, locally known as "Kacheri Kal." This towering stone monument stands about 15 feet high, 8 feet wide, and 6 inches thick, weighing several tons. It is believed to be a memorial stone erected for the deceased, marking the origin of hero stone worship. Surrounding it are several stone circles. Despite withstanding natural calamities for centuries, Senguttuvan claims it is gradually deteriorating.

Additionally, he points out a dolmen structure made of massive granite slabs, referred to by locals as the abode of 'Valiyar', believed to have been the home of pygmies in ancient times. This structure is also a burial monument, estimated to be over 5,000 years old.

In an interview with TNIE, Senguttuvan stated, "Historical records dating back 147 years, published by the British, highlight Devanur's archaeological importance and emphasize the need for conservation. The British documents mention that 'the historical traces of Devanur are monuments of archaeological importance.' As excavation begins in Adichanur, we urge the authorities to include Devanur's monuments in the study. Furthermore, stone inscriptions, burial sites in the Nayanur forest, and prehistoric rock paintings in Veerapandi village should also be safeguarded. The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department and the Villupuram district administration must take immediate steps to preserve these invaluable heritage sites."