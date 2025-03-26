Pocso against teachers: Associations demand CCTV in exam halls

CHENNAI / DHARMAPURI: In the wake of recent incidents where Pocso cases were filed against teachers for allegedly misbehaving with girl students during examinations, teachers’ associations have urged the school education department to install CCTV cameras in all examination halls where classes 10, 11 and 12 exams are held. They said that this would ensure fair conduct of exams, enhance the safety of both students and teachers and help ascertain the truth behind such incidents to facilitate appropriate action.

In a statement, Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers’ Association (DRPGTA) cited the arrest of a 44-year-old teacher, who was an examiner at a class 12 public examination centre in Krishnagiri, following a complaint by a student. They contended that some teachers have been wrongly accused of harassment for reprimanding students caught for malpractice.

“On Tuesday, another teacher has been accused of misbehaving with students under the guise of checking if they have hidden chits with answers in Tiruppur,” said a PG teacher working in Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Joint Action Committee, which includes teachers affiliated to various associations, wore black badges to work to highlight the lack of safety for teachers when a false complaint is filed. They added that the arrest of the teacher in Krishnagiri was unfair and done without proper evidence.

Reiterating the need for installing CCTV cameras, R Srinivasan, State Legal Secretary of the TN Headmasters Association, said, “It would be unfair if teachers are framed for misconduct for doing their duty.”