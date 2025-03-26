Ramanathapuram Sanasthanam records digitised at Puducherry Archives

PUDUCHERRY: The Ramanathapuram Sanasthanam records from 1800 to 1900 have been digitally preserved at the National Archives Document Centre in Puducherry, marking a significant milestone in efforts to digitise historical records.

This initiative is part of the Union government's project to digitise historical records, manuscripts, and archival collections at the Puducherry Archives under the National Archives of India (NAI). Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, responded to a parliamentary query from Lok Sabha member D Ravikumar, stating that the digitisation work began on March 28, 2024, with a two-year completion timeline.

This initiative aims to enhance accessibility for researchers and the general public. Over 7 million pages from the Puducherry Archives will be digitalised and uploaded to a web portal, allowing scholars and researchers to easily access historical records and metadata online.

Additionally, ongoing modernisation efforts are being implemented at the Puducherry Archives to improve infrastructure, security, and research facilities. The centre upgrades research rooms, security areas, and digitisation facilities to ensure efficient archival management. An annexure accompanying the minister's response included details of funds allocated to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Puducherry Division, for infrastructure development.

The government is also working to expand the Puducherry Archives' repository by acquiring private archival collections, palm leaf manuscripts, and other historical documents. Furthermore, the government is taking steps to increase research and academic engagement with these archival records to improve accessibility for scholars and researchers.