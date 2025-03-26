TNPDCL employs load-sharing system to handle high demand, prevent outages

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has initiated an electricity load-sharing system to tackle challenged faced by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board in maintaining supply when demand peaks. As summer approaches, electricity usage in households is expected to double, leading to frequent blown fuses and breakdowns. A load-sharing system will help in managing overload at feeders. This measure aims to prevent unnecessary breakdowns, fuse failures, and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

In Coimbatore metro circle, more than 20 feeders have been installed to share the electricity load from existing feeders. “We have installed 11 kV feeders wherever existing feeders have been identified that can handle over 150 amps. This helps to balance the load,” said C Sathishkumar, Superintendent Engineer of Coimbatore Metro Circle.

He also mentioned that they are instructing consumers to properly adjust their phases after TNEB staff fixes fuse failures. “Consumers often switch phases when a fuse blows, but they forget to change the phase and that can trigger overload issues. Therefore, we have instructed our staff to raise awareness among consumers.”

According to officials, there are 6.5 lakh connections, which includes both residential and commercial users. Currently, the average electricity consumption in this area is approximately 8.32 million units, with an average demand of 390 MW.

The department is also planning permanent solutions by opening additional substations to manage distribution better and tackle overload issues.

Superintendent Engineer C Sathishkumar stated that, they are working to open three substations - Pallapalayam (110/11 kV), Semmozhi Park (110/11 kV), and a 33/11 kV substation on the Kalappatti-Kurumbapalayam road. Additionally, “We plan to establish another 110 kV substation at the Elcot SEZ campus near Hope College in the next financial year. The land acquisition process is also underway for an additional 33/11 kV substation in Ganapathi. We are expecting these additional sub-stations as they are the only solution to manage these distribution issues,” he added.