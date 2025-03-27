Kangaroo courts can’t decide SC/ST cases: Panel

THANJAVUR : Cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, should be disposed of through due procedure and not by kangaroo courts, said Justice S Tamilvanan, chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, on Wednesday.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials at the district collectorate, he stated that caste-based atrocities are not only against SC/ST communities but against humanity. He noted that some cases under the SC/ST (PoA) Act are dismissed as a mistake of facts, with perpetrators themselves drafting withdrawal applications and coercing victims into signing them.

He emphasised that such practices should be stopped and cases should be handled as per legal procedure. Disposal of cases without due process is also a punishable offence, he added.

Later, addressing the media, he stressed that caste atrocities often remain invisible despite regular reviews of district-level vigilance and monitoring committee meetings. He urged collectors and SPs to conduct investigations, stating that discreet inquiries could reveal hidden discrimination, such as the double tumbler system.