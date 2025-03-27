Withdraw Waqf Amendment Bill in toto, TN House urges Centre

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in toto since this Bill would severely affect the minority Muslim community. All political parties including the principal opposition party AIADMK supported the resolution, whereas BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan led her party MLAs into a walkout ahead of the resolution being put to vote to express disagreement.

"People practicing all faiths are living in harmony in India and the Constitution has given rights to people to practice their religions. Popular governments have the duty to preserve this right. However, contrary to this, the union government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in August last to amend the 1995 Waqf Act which would severely affect Muslim community. As such, this House urges the union government to withdraw this Bill in toto," the resolution moved by the CM said.

Charging that the amendments proposed in the Bill intend to increase the interference of the union government into the administration of the Waqfs, Stalin said, "The Tamil Nadu government has cleared told the JPC on September 30, 2024 and the DMK MPs - A Raja and MM Abdulla have registered their views strongly with the JPC. Not only the DMK but also many key political parties have also registered their protest over the amendment Bill."