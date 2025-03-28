41 convicted in caste, retaliatory killings in TN's Tirunelveli in 2025

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli district police have secured life-term and death sentences for 41 individuals till date in 2025, including 14 history-sheeters involved in 12 murder cases, according to a release, on Thursday. These include caste-based killings and other retaliatory murders.

According to the statement by the Tirunelveli district police, the convictions include a 2009 multiple-murder case in Uppuvanimuthur near Veeravanallur, where 11 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing five people.

In another case at Palayanchettikulam, a murder among members of the same community led to one accused receiving the death penalty and four others getting life terms. Similarly, in a 2021 caste-based murder case in Gopalasamudram, three individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment.

A significant conviction was secured in Veeravanallur, under the Cheranmahadevi sub-division, where enmity over cattle grazing and socio-economic differences between two groups resulted in a series of seven murders between 2000 and 2013. For one of these murders, four history sheeters were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan commended Cheranmahadevi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathyaraj and Veeravanallur police for their swift investigation and efforts in securing the convictions.