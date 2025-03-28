Christian pastors accuse Hindu outfit cadre of harassment in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: The Christian Pastors Union submitted a petition with the District Police Superintendent office in Dindigul city on Thursday morning. They alleged that anti-social elements associated with Hindu outfits are creating trouble in Nilakottai and Batlagundu.

Speaking to TNIE, Christian Pastors Union (CPU) president A Belthahar said, "Generally, we do not have a problem with Hindu outfits or local Hindus in Nilakottai. But recently, a few individuals belonging to the Hindu outfits in Ranipetti in Nilakottai objected to a prayer meeting organised by a local Christian pastor".

"They claimed the meeting created nuisance in the villages. Despite attempts to pacify the individuals, no positive response was received and the pastor was continuously harassed by the individuals. We request the local police to intervene and resolve the issue amicably."

A police officer from Dindigul Police Superintendent Office said, "The petition was received and we have assured to resolve the issue by directing local police to look into the matter."