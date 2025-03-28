Kodaikanal man killed, body burnt in campfire

DINDIGUL: The Kodaikanal police on Wednesday night arrested two men on charges of murdering a 58-year-old man, chopping up his body and burning it in a campfire near a guest house. Police on Thursday said they are looking for two other men in connection with the crime.

The suspects were identified as Manikandan (28) and his accomplice, Santhosh (20). They are accused of beating S Sivarajan of Naidupuram in Kodaikanal to death. Sivarajan is survived by his wife and son. Police are searching for Arun (24) and Joseph (26) in connection with the murder.

Incidentally, police said Santhosh had been arrested for attacking a female doctor near the Sivaganga Medical College Hospital on March 25. Sivarajan, a financier and guest house owner, was missing from March 21. The next day, his relative lodged a complaint with the Kodaikanal police.