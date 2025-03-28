Panel proposes late-night metro connecting airport in Chennai

CHENNAI: The lack of late-night and early-morning Metro rail services, which could benefit international travellers to and from Chennai airport, was raised at a recent Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting.
During the meeting, chaired by Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, AAC member S Sridharan requested the operation of minimal Metro services during late-night and early-morning hours to assist international air passengers.
Sources said the Airport Authority of India (AAI) assured that it would ask Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to consider running limited services during this period.
Currently, CMRL’s first service from Chennai airport is at 4.51 am, and the last is at 11 pm. The final trains from Wimco Nagar and Chennai Central to the airport depart at 11 pm and 11.17 pm, respectively.
Chennai airport is among the busiest Metro stations based on passenger footfalls. Passengers can access the terminals from the Metro station via a glass connector tube and a walkator.
A senior airport official suggested operating a Metro service at least once an hour from 11 pm to 5 am.
This would benefit passengers from far-off locations like Royapuram, Teynampet, and Anna Nagar, reducing dependence on taxis, which can cost up to Rs 1,000, whereas the maximum Metro fare is Rs 50 per person. A well-connected public transport system like the Metro is also more reliable, the official added.
Many international flights operate in the early hours, with some domestic flights also taking off and landing between 11 pm and 5 am.
Of the 16 lakh passengers handled at Chennai airport between January and March this year, around 4 lakh were international travellers.
Frequent flier Mathew Thomas said Metro services at night would be particularly useful for passengers travelling light. However, a CMRL spokesperson stated that maintenance work between 12 am and 4.30 am makes operating services during this time difficult.