Panel proposes late-night metro connecting airport in Chennai

CHENNAI: The lack of late-night and early-morning Metro rail services, which could benefit international travellers to and from Chennai airport, was raised at a recent Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting.

During the meeting, chaired by Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, AAC member S Sridharan requested the operation of minimal Metro services during late-night and early-morning hours to assist international air passengers.

Sources said the Airport Authority of India (AAI) assured that it would ask Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to consider running limited services during this period.

Currently, CMRL’s first service from Chennai airport is at 4.51 am, and the last is at 11 pm. The final trains from Wimco Nagar and Chennai Central to the airport depart at 11 pm and 11.17 pm, respectively.