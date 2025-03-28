VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan calls for expanded higher education access across India

VELLORE: The Higher Education for All Foundation organised a scholarship distribution ceremony at Anna Arangam, VIT University, Katpadi, on Thursday. VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan, who presided over the event, underscored the urgent need to expand higher education access across India.

Speaking at the event, Viswanathan said, “Out of India’s 788 districts, Vellore is the only one where higher education is accessible to all.” While acknowledging the nation’s progress, he stressed the need for greater investment in education.

“The Kothari Commission recommended allocating 6% of GDP to education, a principle reiterated in the New Education Policy. Yet, we are lagging behind—only 28% of youth aged 18-23 enrol in higher education,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with global trends, he pointed out that China’s higher education enrolment rate exceeds 60%, while India ranks 155th globally. “Despite having 1,200 universities and 50,000 colleges, millions remain excluded from higher education. The central and state governments must prioritise education, as economic growth is directly linked to educational growth. States with better education systems see higher prosperity,” he stated.

Since its inception, the Higher Education for All Foundation has awarded scholarships to 9,878 students, amounting to Rs 11.86 crore. On Thursday, scholarships were distributed to 1,182 students, with 67% of recipients being first-generation college-goers and 68% being female students.

Viswanathan commended Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts for their efforts in advancing education. “Vellore should become a model district—free from illiteracy and poverty,” he said.

The event concluded with the distribution of scholarships, made possible through contributions from VIT faculty and staff.