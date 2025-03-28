Youth take out rash bike rally with caste flags, three cases booked in TN

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli city police registered three separate cases on Wednesday night against youths involved in rash driving and creating public nuisance by displaying caste flags near city-based colleges on the death anniversary of Karate Selvin, a BC community man who was killed in a caste-based issue years ago.

According to sources, many BC community youths and students from Palayamkottai-based colleges, carrying caste flags, engaged in reckless bike riding and sloganeering near the entrances of two colleges on Wednesday.

Videos of these incidents were later shared on social media platforms, triggering concerns over public safety and communal tensions. A group led by Hari Nadar, founder of the Sathiriya Sandror Padai, reached Kamarajar Statue near Tirunelveli Junction to pay tribute to Karate Selvin. The group allegedly overloaded vehicles and drove recklessly.

Taking serious note of the incidents, Police Commissioner Santosh Hadimani ordered registration of criminal cases and summoned the principals of the colleges whose students were involved in the incident.

"We will initiate separate criminal action against the students if their college managements fail to take disciplinary measures," he told TNIE on Thursday. The Palayamkottai police registered three different cases against the youths and began collecting details of the students identified in the viral videos.