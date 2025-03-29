Drugs worth Rs 80 lakh seized, seven peddlers held in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police busted a drug peddling racket and arrested seven people, including the son of a sub-inspector in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Police seized drugs worth around Rs 80 lakh, including methamphetamine, MDMA, and ganja.

A Saravana Sundar, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city said the gang peddling drugs for the last one and a half years. “We were closely monitoring pubs in the city and detected movement and use of synthetic drug movement.

A team arrested seven peddlers, including the son of a woman sub-inspector and people working in IT sector. They ordered drugs from Mumbai, received them through couriers, and made online payments to their suppliers,” the CoP said.

The arrested persons were identified as K Manikandan (39), S Vinayagam (34), V Krishnakanth (34), M Mahavishnu (28), D Adarsh (24), A Rithesh Lamba (41) and B Rohan Shetty (30), all residents of the city. Mahavishnu’s mother Vijayalakshmi works as a sub-inspector in Coimbatore City. He has completed BE and is a cricketer.