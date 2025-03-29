It’s going to be TVK vs DMK in 2026, says Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Friday said the contest is going to be only between his party and the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly election.

Addressing the first general body meeting of his party, Vijay said the 2026 election will be very different, indicating his aspiration to redefine the bipolarity of Tamil Nadu’s politics by playing down the heft of AIADMK that has ruled the state for three decades. Expressing confidence that TVK would win, he stressed that his party will share power with others.

Interestingly, for the first time, Vijay took the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin on stage to level criticisms against them in contrast to referring to them respectively as the ruling forces at the centre and the state earlier. Vijay blamed the DMK for being in an “electoral alliance” with the Congress while maintaining a covert pact with the BJP for helping them in their “corruption”.

Vijay said he was taking their names since he was accused earlier of being hesitant to do that. In a tone of sarcasm, he addressed the CM as “Respected Mr Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin”. “Mere heroic pronunciation of the name will not suffice; leadership must be demonstrated through governance and action,” Vijay added.

In a similar tone, he addressed the PM as “Respected Prime Minister of Bharat Modi ji.” Blaming the BJP for indirectly helping the “corrupt” DMK government to “frighten” and “cheat” Tamil people using their name, he asked, “Why ji? Why do you have an allergy towards Tamil Nadu?” He warned the PM to handle Tamil Nadu “carefully” since the state has proven to be a tough nut for many.

Highlighting DMK’s repeated criticism that the BJP government was “fascist”, he questioned, “but what about your (DMK) governance here? Is it any less fascist,” referring to restrictions imposed on him when he wanted to meet the people of Parandur.

Vijay contended that had the DMK’s administration been effective, women would feel safe, law and order would be maintained. Seventeen resolutions were adopted in the meeting.