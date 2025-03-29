MKU syndicate members demand inclusion of governor nominee to convenor committee

MADURAI: After syndicate and senate members demanded the inclusion of governor nominee in the convener committee (CC) during the senate meeting held at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Friday, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Chairperson of CC E Sundaravalli said that there is no provision in the statues of the university mandating the inclusion.

During the senate meeting, Governor nominee and Madura College Professor S Theenathayalan asked the reason for excluding the governor nominee in CC, and stated that earlier there were four members in the convener committee, while at present, there is only one member.

If the governor nominee is included in the CC, then the day-to-day affairs of the varsity will go smoothly, he pointed out. Following his request, other members also raised their concern on the issue, leading to a scuffle between the members.

Responding to the demand, CC Chairperson Sundaravalli said there was no provision to include the governor nominee in CC, and claimed there was no mention about the number of members in the committee.

Though the senate tried to pass a resolution for restructuring and redesignating the non-teaching staff salaries and designations on a par with the pay scale of ministerial staff, it was vehemently opposed by several members.