TNSTC & private buses collide near Samalpatti railway bridge, 32 injured

KRISHNAGIRI: Thirty two passengers suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two buses at the Samalpatti railway bridge on Friday evening.

According to Samalpatti police, a TNSTC bus was en route to Bengaluru from Uthangarai with 50 people and a private bus with 45 passengers was coming from Krishnagiri to Uthangarai. The vehicles collided when they approached the Samalpatti railway bridge. Locals informed Samalpatti police and helped passengers to get out of the buses.

Dozens of ambulances arrived at the spot to check on the injured. A total of 33 passengers from both buses suffered injuries and were taken to Uthangarai Government hospital and Samalpatti PHC for first aid. The driver of the private bus Karthick (33) was trapped in the mangled remains. After an hour of effort, he was rescued safely.

Collector C Dinesh Kumar arrived on the spot along with revenue officials to aid the injured.

Collector had instructed people who suffered grievous injuries to be transferred to the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

A health department staff said, “At present 32 people are under treatment. Of them six people with severe injuries have been sent to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital and 26 people are in Uthangarai GH and Samalpatti PHC. All patients are in shock and their injuries have been stabilised.”

Samalpatti police have registered a case. After rescuing the passengers, earthmovers were used to remove the buses from the bridge which blocked traffic for over two hours.