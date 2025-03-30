CCMC removes illegal billboards after outcry

COIMBATORE: Town planning department officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have removed illegal hoardings across the city over the past few days. They have also removed and seized iron frames. CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran has ordered officials concerned to auction off the seized iron railings.

The move came after TNIE as well as other social activists reported about the illegal flex hoardings across the city which were distractive for motorists. In the past three days (March 26, 27 and 28), officials have removed over 15 illegal hoardings across the city and have seized a total of 9,985 kg of iron railings and frames used to install the hoardings.

The commissioner has directed officials to auction seized iron frames and warned of legal action against iron frames of billboards being installed without permission from the corporation in the future.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Town Planning Officer S Kumar said, “We’ve planned to conduct a meeting with advertisement agencies across the city and provide necessary guidelines for installation of billboards. The agencies will be instructed to install a small board with the approval number from CCMC. This will aid in identifying approved billboards form unauthorised ones in the city.”